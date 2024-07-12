LONDON (AP) — Editors who used EU-Europe-Israel-Weapons, published on April 4, 2024, and datelined in LONDON, as well as several…

LONDON (AP) — Editors who used EU-Europe-Israel-Weapons, published on April 4, 2024, and datelined in LONDON, as well as several subsequent stories, are asked to use the following story, which explains that the quote about a “plausible risk of genocide” was in a letter from British jurists interpreting a ruling by the International Court of Justice. This exact phrase does not appear in the ICJ ruling on Gaza issued Jan. 26, 2024.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.