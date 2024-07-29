Man arrested after reports of stabbing with multiple casualties in northwest England

LONDON (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in northwest England in which several…

LONDON (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested after a reported stabbing in northwest England in which several people were hurt.

Merseyside Police said officers were called at about noon on Monday to an address in Southport. It said “there are a number of reported casualties” and called it a “major incident.”

It said officers arrested a man and seized a knife. The force said there is no wider threat to the public.

