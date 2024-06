BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A train collided with a bus in southern Slovakia on Thursday, leaving at least four people…

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A train collided with a bus in southern Slovakia on Thursday, leaving at least four people dead and five injured, officials said.

The deaths and injuries were confirmed by Slovakia’s rescue service.

Police said the accident took place shortly after 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) in the town of Nove Zamky.

