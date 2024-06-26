The Latest | Bolivia president warns of attempted coup, says he is standing firm

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Luis Arce said Wednesday in a video message, surrounded by his Cabinet, that…

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian President Luis Arce said Wednesday in a video message, surrounded by his Cabinet, that he was standing firm against an attempted coup.

Armored vehicles assaulted the government palace in the South American nation. Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of men in military uniform outside the building.

In a message on the social platform X, Arce called for democracy to be respected.

Armored vehicles ram the doors of the palace, and president confronts army commander

Armored vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia’s government palace Wednesday as President Luis Arce said the country faced an attempted coup, insisted he stands firm and urged people to mobilize.

In a video of Arce surrounded by ministers in the palace, he said: “The country is facing an attempted coup d’état. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organize.”

Arce confronted the general commander of the Army, Juan José Zúñiga, in the palace hallway, as shown on video on Bolivian television. “I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.

