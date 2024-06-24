Live Radio
Princess Anne sustains minor injuries and concussion in an ‘incident,’ Buckingham Palace says

The Associated Press

June 24, 2024, 7:36 AM

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Anne has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday.

The 73-year-old sister of King Charles III has been hospitalized as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery,’’ the palace said in statement on Monday.

It gave no other details.

