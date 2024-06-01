French Open 2024: Here’s how to watch on TV, betting odds and more you should know

PARIS (AP) — Catch up on the French Open with a guide that tells you everything you need to know…

Who is Playing on Sunday?

No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 3 Coco Gauff try to get closer to a semifinal showdown by winning fourth-round matches against unseeded opponents. Swiatek, seeking her fourth French Open title and third in a row, gets things started in Court Philippe Chatrier against Anastasia Potapova at 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT, 5 a.m. EDT) — an hour earlier than the main stadium usually opens. That will be followed by Gauff, the reigning U.S. Open champion, against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. Another major champion, 2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova, meets qualifier Olga Danilovic at 11 a.m. in Court Suzanne Lenglen. Two top men, No. 2 Jannik Sinner and No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz, are in Chatrier. Alcaraz plays No. 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime in a match that will not begin before 2 p.m. (1200 GMT, 8 a.m. EDT), and Sinner faces unseeded Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the night sessions at 8:15 p.m. (1815 GMT, 2:15 p.m. EDT).

What Happened on Saturday?

Well, technically, it didn’t finish happening until Sunday — after 3 a.m., the latest-finishing match in tournament history — but the biggest news was defending champion Novak Djokovic’s five-set comeback victory over No. 30 seed Lorenzo Musetti. Djokovic reached the fourth round by taking 10 of the last 11 games and emerging with a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 win, his 369th in a Grand Slam match. That ties Roger Federer’s record for the most in tennis history. Past Grand Slam champions Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina both moved into the fourth round with straight-set victories at Court Philippe Chatrier on another rainy day in Paris, but Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen, the No. 7 seed, lost to Elina Avanesyan 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-6). Unseeded women advancing included Mirra Andreeva and Varvara Gracheva. Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 U.S. Open champion, got past unseeded Tomas Machac, and faces No. 11 Alex de Minaur next for a quarterfinal berth. No. 21 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime beat No. 15 Ben Shelton, and No. 4 Alexander Zverev came back after trailing by two breaks in the fifth set to eliminate No. 26 Tallon Griekspoor 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (10-3). No. 12 Taylor Fritz will play two-time finalist Casper Ruud in the fourth round.

How to Watch the French Open on TV

— In the U.S.: Tennis Channel, NBC, Peacock.

— Other countries are listed here.

Betting Guide

Alcaraz, who won the U.S. Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023, is listed as a -750 money-line favorite against Auger-Aliassime, who is at +475, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. Sinner (-2000) is an even heavier pick against Moutet (+850). Gauff, the runner-up to Swiatek at Roland Garros two year ago, is at -800 against Cocciaretto (+500).

The Schedule

— Sunday-Monday: Fourth Round (Women and Men)

— Tuesday-Wednesday: Quarterfinals (Women and Men)

— Thursday: Women’s Semifinals

— Friday: Men’s Semifinals

— June 8: Women’s Final

— June 9: Men’s Final

Stats to Know

369-49 — Novak Djokovic’s career Grand Slam record, a winning percentage of .883. He and Roger Federer are now tied for the most match wins at major tournaments in tennis history.

5 — Consecutive days — Tuesday through Saturday — that rain has interrupted play at Roland Garros.

6 — Number of Grand Slam tournaments in a row where Aryna Sabalenka reached the semifinals. She can make that seven in a row by winning two more matches at the French Open.

Words to Know

“Who plays at 2 a.m., you know?” — Novak Djokovic, after winning a match that ended past 3 a.m., the latest finish in tournament history.

“We have a great relationship, and then when the match comes, we separate things. We are opponents there, but after that and before that, we are always going to be friends.” — Paula Badosa, after losing to best friend Aryna Sabalenka.

