A teenage beachgoer killed by lightning on a beach in northern Greece

The Associated Press

June 28, 2024, 3:12 PM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A 13-year-old beachgoer died after being struck by lightning in northern Greece during a sudden summer rainstorm Friday, authorities said.

A local official said the Greek girl had been swimming with her parents at Faros beach, near Poseidi in Halkidiki, a resort area southeast of Thessaloniki popular with Greek and foreign visitors.

Kassandreia Mayor Anastasia Halkia said the family came out of the sea because it had just started to rain, but the weather deteriorated very quickly.

“There was a lot of lightning,” she said. “It’s the kind of summer storm that usually doesn’t cause any trouble.”

Police said the girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her parents were uninjured.

World News
