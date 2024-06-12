Live Radio
Home » World News » A helicopter has crashed…

A helicopter has crashed with 3 on board in southeastern China

The Associated Press

June 12, 2024, 9:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEIJING (AP) — A helicopter crashed in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province and three people on board were missing Wednesday, state media reported.

The helicopter crashed at around 2 p.m. (0600 GMT) in Huanggang township, Shangrao city, according to local authorities quoted by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Search and rescue efforts were underway. No other details were immediately given.

Huanggang township borders a mountain range southwest of the traditional ceramics center of Jingdezhen.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up