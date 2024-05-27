Rescuers believe no one was hurt when part of a parking garage collapsed at a Dutch hospital

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Rescuers who searched deep into the night for casualties after part of a six-story parking…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Rescuers who searched deep into the night for casualties after part of a six-story parking garage collapsed at a Dutch hospital said Monday they believe nobody was injured.

The regional Utrecht province security service said that a series of ramps used by cars to drive between floors in the parking garage at the Sint Antonius hospital in Nieuwegein all fell late Sunday night, sparking a search and rescue operation.

In the early hours of Monday, the security service posted a statement that searches including using sniffer dogs, drones and the hospital calling all its staff established that nobody was trapped under the pile of gray rubble left by the collapse, which happened after regular visiting hours at the hospital near the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

The cause of the collapse was under investigation.

