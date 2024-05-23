Live Radio
Home » World News » Czech President Petr Pavel…

Czech President Petr Pavel injured lightly while driving his motorcycle, his office says

The Associated Press

May 23, 2024, 3:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech President Petr Pavel was injured on Thursday while driving his motorcycle and is at a military hospital for observation, the presidential office said.

It stressed that his injuries are light and that he is not undergoing any treatment at the military hospital in Prague.

The office did not immediately provide more details but said they would be released later.

Pavel, a retired army general, has been known for using a motorcycle, a favorite pastime he did not give up after he was elected president last year. The Czech presidency is a largely ceremonial post.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up