BANGKOK (AP) — Brazil is chosen to host soccer’s 2027 Women’s World Cup following a vote by FIFA’s 211 members.

Listen now to WTOP News

BANGKOK (AP) — Brazil is chosen to host soccer’s 2027 Women’s World Cup following a vote by FIFA’s 211 members.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.