Correction: Argentina-Iran story

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — In a story published April 12, 2024, about Argentina’s top court blaming Iran and Hezbollah…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — In a story published April 12, 2024, about Argentina’s top court blaming Iran and Hezbollah for a deadly 1994 Jewish center bombing, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Interpol issued arrest warrants for defendants in the case. Interpol does not issue arrest warrants, but rather “red notices” identifying a person wanted for arrest by another country.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.