2 Pakistani customs officials killed and 3 wounded in an attack in the restive northwest

The Associated Press

April 21, 2024, 5:27 AM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen opened fire at Pakistani customs officials, killing two and wounding three others in the country’s restive northwest, police said Sunday.

The attack happened late Saturday night in Dera Ismail district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said police officer Nasir Khan.

The customs officials were at a checkpoint when gunmen opened fire on them, Khan said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. A gun attack last Thursday in the same district killed four customs officials.

Police and other law enforcement personnel cordoned off the area while the dead and wounded were taken to a hospital.

World News
