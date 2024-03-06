Live Radio
Home » World News » A Polish soldier injured…

A Polish soldier injured during a training exercise has died, raising the death toll to 2

The Associated Press

March 6, 2024, 1:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish soldier seriously injured during a training exercise has died, raising the death toll to two, military authorities said Wednesday.

A military tracked vehicle ran over two soldiers, killing one and injuring the other during a drill at a test range in Drawsko Pomorskie, in northwestern Poland, on Tuesday. The injured soldier was airlifted to a hospital.

The 1st Warsaw Armored Brigade, which both soldiers belonged to, said the injured soldier died at a hospital in the city of Szczecin on Wednesday.

Officials said the deaths were unrelated to NATO exercises taking place in Poland.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up