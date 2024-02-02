A man has died after falling from the Tate Modern art gallery in London

LONDON (AP) — A man died Friday after falling from the Tate Modern art gallery, one of London’s busiest tourist…

LONDON (AP) — A man died Friday after falling from the Tate Modern art gallery, one of London’s busiest tourist attractions, police said.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers and ambulance crews were called to the gallery at about 10:45 a.m. (1045GMT). A man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the death was being treated as “unexpected” but not suspicious.

Tate Modern said it would remain closed for the rest of the day.

Set in a former power station on the south bank of the River Thames, the gallery sees more than 5 million visitors a year.

In 2019, a 6-year-old French boy suffered severe injuries after being thrown from the open-air 10th-floor viewing platform at the gallery. An 18-year-old man, who did not know the boy, pleaded guilty to attempted murder. He was detained in a secure psychiatric hospital.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.