NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership; Zelenskyy calls that ‘absurd’

NATO leaders agreed Tuesday to allow Ukraine to join “when allies agree and conditions are met,” the head of the military alliance said, hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskky blasted the organization’s failure to set a timetable for his country as “absurd.”

Lithuania NATO Summit Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP Biden US NATO President Joe Biden is greeted by Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda as he arrives at Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Lithuania NATO Summit Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson speaks during a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament "as soon as possible." (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy) AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy Lithuania NATO Summit NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament "as soon as possible." (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis Biden US NATO President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda as he arrives at Vilnius airport ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Biden is in Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Biden US NATO President Joe Biden waves as he walks down the steps of Air Force One at Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Biden is in Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Lithuania NATO Summit Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, looks on as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP Lithuania NATO Summit A banner for the NATO summit is visible from the air at the Vilnius airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Lithuania NATO Summit NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, prepares to greet Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP Lithuania NATO Summit Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP Lithuania NATO Summit Participants of the NATO Summit including from left front row, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, second row, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, third row, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa pose for an official family photo in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP) Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP Lithuania NATO Summit Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center left, shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden, center right, prior to a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO's summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Lithuania NATO Summit Biden Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, meets with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Lithuania NATO Summit Biden Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Lithuania NATO Summit Biden Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Lithuania NATO Summit Biden Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, left, watches as U.S. President Joe Biden signs a guest book during their meeting at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Lithuania NATO Summit NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO's summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis Lithuania NATO Summit Biden Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Lithuania NATO Summit NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO's summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis Lithuania NATO Summit NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. NATO's summit began Tuesday with fresh momentum after Turkey withdrew its objections to Sweden joining the alliance, a step toward the unity that Western leaders have been eager to demonstrate in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis Lithuania NATO Summit President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda at the NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Doug Mills/Pool Photo via AP) Doug Mills/Pool Photo via AP APTOPIX Lithuania NATO Summit Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, second right, hold up a Ukrainian flag as they address the crowd during an event on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Lithuania NATO Summit Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda and his wife Diana Nauseda, right, walks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife Olena Zelenska prior to addressesing the public during an event on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Lithuania NATO Summit Members of the public wave Ukrainian and Lithuanian flags as they listen to an address by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an event on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Lithuania NATO Summit Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the crowd from a stage and on a giant video screen during an event on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Lithuania NATO Summit Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, second right, wave after addressing the public during an event on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin APTOPIX Lithuania NATO Summit Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, second right, address the public during an event on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin EU NATO Summit President Joe Biden and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is right. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh APTOPIX EU NATO Summit President Joe Biden and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Lithuania NATO Summit A banner hangs on the upper part of a building in the center of the city during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Lithuania NATO Summit A man waves a Ukrainian and Lithuanian flag during an event on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday blasted as "absurd" the absence of a timetable for his country's membership in NATO, injecting harsh criticism into a gathering of the alliance's leaders that was intended to showcase solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin Lithuania NATO Summit NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to send Sweden's NATO accession protocol to the Turkish Parliament "as soon as possible." (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis Biden US NATO President Joe Biden talks with Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda as he arrives at Vilnius International Airport with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Biden is in Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Biden US NATO President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One at Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Biden is in Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit. Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks out from Air Force One as he waits at the top of the stairs. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) AP Photo/Susan Walsh Lithuania NATO Summit U.S. President Joe Biden, center right, greets guests as he arrives at Vilnius airport ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis Lithuania NATO Summit U.S. President Joe Biden, center right, is greeted by Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda as he arrives at Vilnius airport ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis Lithuania NATO Summit Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, reaches out to shake hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, as Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, left, looks on prior to a meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP) Yves Herman, Pool Photo via AP Britain US Biden Royals US President Joe Biden, left, and Britain's King Charles III, right, walk between soldiers as they inspect the Guard of Honour formed by the Welsh Guards during a ceremonial welcome in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, Monday, July 10, 2023. US President Joe Biden is in Britain on Monday, where he meets with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III, before going on to a NATO summit in Lithuania. (Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP) Ben Stansall/Pool Photo via AP ( 1 /38) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — NATO leaders said Tuesday that they would allow Ukraine to join the alliance “when allies agree and conditions are met” — a pronouncement that came just hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted the organization’s failure to set a timetable for his country as “absurd.”

Instead, alliance leaders decided to remove obstacles on Ukraine’s membership path so that it can join more quickly once the war with Russia is over.

“We reaffirmed Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters, referring to a key step in the process that involves advice and assistance for countries seeking to join.

“This will change Ukraine’s membership path from a two-step path to a one-step path,” Stoltenberg said.

Although many NATO members have funneled arms and ammunition to Zelenskyy’s forces, there is no consensus among the 31 allies for admitting Ukraine into NATO’s ranks.

Zelenskyy pushed back sharply against the decision as he headed to the annual NATO summit in Vilnius.

“It’s unprecedented and absurd when a time frame is set neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine’s membership,” Zelenskyy tweeted. “While at the same time, vague wording about ‘conditions’ is added even for inviting Ukraine. It seems there is no readiness to invite Ukraine to NATO or to make it a member of the Alliance.”

NATO membership would afford Ukraine protection against a giant neighbor that annexed its Crimean Peninsula almost a decade ago and more recently seized vast swaths of land in the east and south. Joining NATO would also oblige Kyiv to reform its security institutions, improve governance and curb corruption — work that would also ease the country’s path into the European Union.

Asked about Zelenskyy’s concerns, Stoltenberg said the most important thing now is to ensure that his country wins the war, because “unless Ukraine prevails there is no membership to be discussed at all.”

The broadside from Zelenskyy could renew tensions at the summit shortly after it saw a burst of goodwill following an agreement by Turkey to advance Sweden’s bid to join NATO. Allies hope to resolve the seesawing negotiations and create a clear plan for the alliance and its support for Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president, who was to meet Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders, expressed deep frustration in an emotional speech in downtown Vilnius.

“Today I started my journey with faith in solutions, with faith in strong partners, with faith in NATO … in a NATO that does not hesitate, that does not waste time and does not look over their backs at any aggressor,” Zelenskyy said.

“I would like this faith to become confidence, confidence in the decisions that we deserve, all of us — every soldier, every citizen, every mother, every child,” he said. “Is that too much to ask?”

Sharp divisions have emerged within the alliance over Ukraine’s desire to join NATO, which was promised back in 2008 even though few steps were taken toward that goal.

In addition, the Baltic states — including Lithuania, which is hosting the summit — have pushed for a strong show of support and a clear pathway toward membership for Ukraine.

However, the United States and Germany urged caution. Biden said last week that Ukraine was not ready to join. Members of NATO, he told CNN, need to “meet all the qualifications, from democratization to a whole range of other issues,” a nod toward longstanding concerns about governance and corruption in Kyiv.

In addition, some fear that bringing Ukraine into NATO would serve more as a provocation to Russia than as a deterrence against aggression.

Concretely, NATO leaders decided to launch a series of multiyear programs to bring Ukraine’s Soviet-era military equipment and doctrines up to modern standards so the country can operate fully with the alliance.

On Wednesday, the leaders and Zelenskyy are set to launch a new, upgraded forum for their cooperation: a NATO-Ukraine Council, where all parties can convene crisis talks if their security is threatened.

To fast-track its future membership, the leaders agreed to do away with a membership action plan for Ukraine, a program often seen as mandatory for aspiring nations to undertake.

Known in NATO parlance as a MAP, the action plan involves a tailor-made package of advice, assistance and practical support for countries preparing to join NATO. Bosnia, for example, is currently taking part in one.

Pressed by reporters to say what kind of conditions are being placed on Ukraine joining, Stoltenberg said: “We want modern defense and security institutions.”

The dispute over Ukraine stands in contrast to a hard-fought agreement to advance Sweden’s membership. The deal was reached after days of intensive meetings, and it’s poised to expand the alliance’s strength in Northern Europe.

“Rumors of the death of NATO’s unity were greatly exaggerated,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters triumphantly on Tuesday.

According to a joint statement issued when the deal was announced, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will ask Turkey’s parliament to approve Sweden joining NATO.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another holdout, is expected to take a similar step. Hungary’s foreign minister said Tuesday that his country’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO membership was now just a “technical matter.” Erdogan has not yet commented publicly.

The outcome is a victory as well for Biden, who has touted NATO’s expansion as an example of how Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has backfired on Moscow.

Finland has already become the 31st member of the alliance, and Sweden is on deck to become the 32nd. Both Nordic countries were historically nonaligned until the war increased fears of Russian aggression.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that NATO’s expansion is “one of the reasons that led to the current situation.”

“It looks like the Europeans don’t understand their mistake,” Peskov said. He warned against putting Ukraine on a fast track for NATO membership.

“Potentially it’s very dangerous for the European security. It carries very big risks,” Peskov said.

Erdogan met with Biden on Tuesday evening but remained mum on the deal to advance Sweden’s membership in NATO.

Although Biden made a reference to “the agreement you reached yesterday,” Erdogan said nothing about it. It was a conspicuous omission from Erdogan, who has not commented on the issue publicly during the summit.

However, Erdogan appeared eager to develop his relationship with Biden. He said previous meetings were “mere warm-ups, but now we are initiating a new process.”

The Turkish president has been seeking advanced American fighter jets and a path toward membership in the European Union. The White House has expressed support for both, but publicly insisted that the issues were not related to Sweden’s membership in NATO.

The Biden administration has backed Turkey’s desire to buy 40 new F-16s as well as modernization kits from the U.S.

Biden is on a five-day trip to Europe, with the NATO summit as its centerpiece.

After the summit ends Wednesday, he will travel to Helsinki. On Thursday, he will celebrate Finland’s recent entry into NATO and meet with Nordic leaders.

___

Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller, Lisa Mascaro and Darlene Superville in Washington, Justin Spike in Budapest, Hungary, and Lorne Cook in Vilnius, Lithuania, contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.