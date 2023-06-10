Iran police shooting at car to stop thief killed his 9-year-old son, authorities say

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A boy was shot and killed by police after his father stole a car…

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A boy was shot and killed by police after his father stole a car in the southwestern Khuzestan province and drove off with him, Iranian authorities said.

Ruhollah Bigdeli, chief of police in Shushtar County, said — via Iran’s official police website — that several officers tried to stop the “stolen vehicle by shooting at it.” The boy died on the spot.

Police said they issued the man several warnings before they started shooting, adding that he had a criminal record, including car theft and drug smuggling.

The Iranian Jamaran news website identified the boy as 9-year-old Morteza Delf Zaregani. They spoke to the father who accused the police of not issuing any warning before shooting.

Morteza’s photo was shared on social media, with people expressing sorrow for his death.

In November, 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak, was killed in a shooting that his mother blamed on security forces.

Pirfalak was shot and killed while passing with his parents through a street in the southwestern city of Izeh, in Khuzestan province, filled with demonstrators, during nationwide protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest by the country’s morality police.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.