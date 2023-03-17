MARCH MADNESS: What to expect on Day 2 | Maryland WBB starts tournament journey | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » World News » At least 10 people…

At least 10 people dead in house fire in northwest Pakistan

The Associated Press

March 17, 2023, 7:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — At least 10 people, including women and children, were killed and three others were injured when a massive fire broke out early Friday at a wooden house in northwest Pakistan, police and rescue workers said.

The incident happened in Kohistan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said Taimoor Khan, a provincial disaster management official. He said the deaths were caused by the roof collapsing amid the fire.

It was unclear what caused the blaze and police said they were still investigating.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other officials have expressed their grief and shock over the incident.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up