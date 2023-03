ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin equals World Cup record with her 86th victory, matching Swedish great Ingemar…

ARE, Sweden (AP) — American skier Mikaela Shiffrin equals World Cup record with her 86th victory, matching Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

