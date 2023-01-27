PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » World News » Correction: France-Iran story

Correction: France-Iran story

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 7:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — In a story published January 26, 2023, about French citizens detained in Iran, The Associated Press erroneously reported that prisoner Olivier Vandecasteele worked for aid group Doctors Without Borders and that the group organized a demonstration in his honor. Vandecasteele worked for aid group Doctors of the World, and Doctors of the World organized the demonstration.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up