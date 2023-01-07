PRESIDENT'S DAY: Celebrate the first president’s birthday around the region | Presidents Day 2023: What's open, what's closed in the DC area | Marylanders green initiative this Presidents Day weekend
Home » World News » Explosion in Polish parish…

Explosion in Polish parish house kills 2, injures 7

The Associated Press

January 27, 2023, 10:57 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Two people were killed Friday when a suspected gas explosion demolished half of an old Evangelical parish house in the southern Polish city of Katowice, officials said.

The morning blast injured seven other people, according to the regional governor, Jaroslaw Wieczorek.

A spokesperson for a children’s hospital in Katowice, Wojciech Gomolka, said two girls aged 5 and 3 arrived with injuries to their limbs and heads and light burns, but were stable and conscious.

Officials said two people initially were reported missing but firefighters helped by a sniffer dog found their bodies in the rubble later in the day.

Firefighters say gas that was used for heating and cooking in the three-story brick house that belongs to the parish of the Savior most likely caused the explosion.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up