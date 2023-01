Landmark Istanbul hotel suffers fire; no injuries reported

ISTANBUL (AP) — A fire broke out Friday at a luxury hotel located on the grounds of a former Ottoman…

ISTANBUL (AP) — A fire broke out Friday at a luxury hotel located on the grounds of a former Ottoman palace in Turkey, news reports said. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Ciragan Palace Hotel, covering the building in thick smoke, NTV television reported. Guests and employees at the hotel were evacuated, the report said.

Several ambulances were called to the hotel, located on the shores of the Bosporus.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

