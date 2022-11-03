ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | Moore vs. Cox | Trone vs. Parrott
Home » World News » Israeli PM Yair Lapid…

Israeli PM Yair Lapid concedes defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu as election tally nears end

The Associated Press

November 3, 2022, 12:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli PM Yair Lapid concedes defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu as election tally nears end.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up