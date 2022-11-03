JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli PM Yair Lapid concedes defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu as election tally nears end.
November 3, 2022, 12:47 PM
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli PM Yair Lapid concedes defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu as election tally nears end.
