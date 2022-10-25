RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine cites success in downing drones | Hospital staff with dark memories | Russian official warns of ‘dirty bomb’
Home » World News » Burundi declares border with…

Burundi declares border with Rwanda open again after years

The Associated Press

October 25, 2022, 7:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Burundi’s foreign affairs minister has officially declared that the border between the East African country and Rwanda has been reopened.

The border between Burundi and Rwanda had been closed for almost six years, first amid political tensions and then by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Albert Shingiro on Tuesday in a press conference indicated that Burundi maintains its position of calling on Rwanda to return coup-plotters it alleges fled there after trying to overthrow former President Pierre Nkurunziza in 2015.

Rwanda for its part reopened its border with Burundi several months ago.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

Space Force moves to consolidate its intelligence community

SSA union seeks $16.5B in emergency funding to rebuild depleted workforce

OPM clarifies how agencies can help feds apply for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver by Oct. 31 deadline

VA's first permanent chief data officer Kshemendra Paul leaving agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up