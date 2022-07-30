WAR IN UKRAINE: US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port | Ukrainian court lowers Russian soldier's sentence
New Hurricane Frank gains force over eastern Pacific

The Associated Press

July 30, 2022, 8:26 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Newly formed Hurricane Frank rapidly gained force over the open eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday, but it was far from being any threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Frank reached hurricane force late Friday and grew to have maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) by early Saturday.

It was centered about 600 miles (970 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and was heading to the northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

The Hurricane Center said Frank could reach major hurricane force, but was likely thereafter to quickly weaken over cooler waters.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Georgette was much further out to sea, with maximum sustained winds of about 50 mph (85 kph). Forecasters said it was expected to gradually weaken over the coming days.

