50-year-old San Marino player oldest to win Davis Cup match

The Associated Press

July 27, 2022, 7:56 PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Domenico Vicini has become the oldest player to win a Davis Cup match. He turns 51 in September.

Vicini and doubles partner Marco de Rossi of San Marino beat Martin Muedini and Mario Zili of Albania 6-3, 7-6 on Wednesday in Group IV play.

The match was Vicini’s 99th overall in his 24th Davis Cup tournament.

The Davis Cup tweeted: “History man Vicini is just one appearance away from playing his 100th tie, a landmark no-one has ever reached!” He can hit that milestone Friday.

Three years ago, Vicini set a Davis Cup record as the oldest player to win a singles match. That was at age 47 years, 318 days.

Vicini made his Davis Cup debut with San Marino in 1993.

San Marino is one of the world’s oldest republics and has a population of some 33,000. It is landlocked and bordered by Italy.

