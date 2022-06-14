RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians control 80% of Sieverodonetsk | Pope blasts Russian 'cruelty' | Humor helps Ukrainians cope with trauma | Ukraine forest site of mass grave exhumation
Tropical Storm Blas forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast

The Associated Press

June 14, 2022, 11:30 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The second tropical storm of the eastern Pacific season formed off southern Mexico on Tuesday, though forecasters said it’s unlikely to threaten land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Blas could reach hurricane force late Wednesday before losing force while moving into the open ocean.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph) late Tuesday morning and it was centered about 380 miles (615 kilometers) south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico. Blas was moving north at 2 mph (4 kph).

The hurricane center said the storm is likely to kick up dangerous surf conditions along the coast.

