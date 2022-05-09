RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Home » World News » Cypriot police probe car…

Cypriot police probe car arson, fan attack after soccer game

The Associated Press

May 9, 2022, 5:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Six cars were deliberately set ablaze a short distance from the soccer stadium where league leader Apollon Limassol played second-place APOEL Nicosia, Cypriot police said Monday.

Police said the arson attack occurred 30 minutes before the end of Sunday’s match. Apollon won 3-2, giving the Limassol team a four-point cushion over APOEL with two matches left in the season.

Police are also looking into the circumstances of an attack against the car of a 59-year-old man and his 26-year-old passenger along a stretch of highway near Tsirion Stadium shortly after the end of the match.

The driver and his passenger were attacked by a group of young men armed with rocks and sticks, according to police.

The latest soccer-related violence came a week after a huge brawl outside Antonis Papdopoulos Stadium in Larnaca ahead of the match between Anorthosis Famagusta and Omonia Nicosia. A 20-year-old man was left with serious burns over much of his body.

In that incident, opposing groups reportedly hurled stones and firecrackers at each other while setting fires outside the stadium. The violence prompted Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades to order a detailed report into the recent incidents and to urge police to beef up security during matches.

Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said in a written statement the government would be “relentless” in its efforts to prevent similar “acts of violence or unruly behavior.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up