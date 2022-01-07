CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mild symptoms, don't go to hospital | Plan for Fairfax teacher shortages | Md. recommendations for schools | Supreme Ct. weighs vaccine rules
Home » World News » Man City player Mendy…

Man City player Mendy released on bail while awaiting trial

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 10:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City player Benjamin Mendy was released from prison on bail on Friday ahead of his trial on rape charges, which has been put back until June at the earliest.

Mendy, who remains suspended by City, has been in custody for 134 days, since first being arrested and charged on Aug. 26 last year.

The French World Cup winner was granted bail by judge Patrick Thompson at a private hearing at Chester Crown Court, from which the media was excluded.

Mendy is accused of eight offenses against five different women including seven counts of rape relating to four women and one count of sexual assault.

He had been due to go on trial this month, but it has been pushed back until June 27 at the earliest.

The full bail conditions were not disclosed in open court, but Mendy was told he must live at his home address, surrender his passport by midnight on Friday and refrain from contacting complainants.

Mendy, wearing a black suit and white shirt, replied “OK” to the judge.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

NGA CIO eyes big shifts for cloud, cybersecurity and machine learning in 2022

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up