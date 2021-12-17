AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

Acrobats dressed as Super heroes come down from the roofs to make a surprise greeting at the windows of the rooms of the little patients in Pediatrics and of all the patients, at the San Paolo hospital in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. AP Photo/Luca Bruno Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leeds United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. AP Photo/Jon Super Athletes warm up prior to the men’s 4×7.5 km relay race at the Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader Norway’s Robert Johansson in action during the ski jumping World Cup, large hill, men’s qualifications in Vogtlandarena in Klingenthal, Germany, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP Skimboarding world champion Lucas Fink, from Brazil, falls down a wave during a big wave surfing session at Praia do Norte, or North Beach, in Nazare, Portugal, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. AP Photo/Armando Franca Japan’s Aya Ohori eyes the badminton ball during her match against Britain’s Kirsty Gilmour during their women’s badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. AP Photo/Manu Fernandez Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa of the Philippines gestures as she speaks during the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at Oslo City Hall, Norway, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. The Norwegian Nobel Committee cited Ressa and Russian Dmitry Muratov’s fight for freedom of expression, stressing that it is vital in promoting peace. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Muslim women offer their prayers in Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. AP Photo/Francisco Seco Liudmyla Momot weeps as she searches for any still-usable items Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in the debris of her house in the village of Nevelske in eastern Ukraine, that was struck by a mortar shell fired by Russia-backed separatists. Her village, northwest of the rebel-held city of Donetsk, is only about 3 kilometers (2 miles) from the line of contact between the separatists and the Ukrainian military and has been emptied of all but five people. Small arms fire frequently is heard in the daytime, giving way to the booms of light artillery and mortars after dusk. AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak A boy with his father, left, waits for a rapid coronavirus test as a woman, right, is tested, in a temporary facility outside a pharmacy in Lakatamia a suburb of Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Cyprus will start vaccinating children between 5-11 the government said on Monday in a fresh bid to head off another COVID-19 infection surge following the first confirmed cases of the omicron variant appearing on the east Mediterranean island nation. AP Photo/Petros Karadjias A woman living in the Vlakfontein informal settlement outside Johannesburg, South Africa, shuts her window during a rainstorm, Monday Dec. 13, 2021. South Africa’s 7-day rolling average of daily new COVID-19 cases has risen over the past two weeks from 7.60 new cases per 100,000 people on Nov. 28 to 32.71 new cases per 100,000 people on Dec. 12, 2021 according to Johns Hopkins University. In general, the new omicron cases have resulted in milder cases, with fewer hospitalizations and less severe cases requiring oxygen or intensive care. AP Photo/Jerome Delay Fog covers the landscape in a flooded area near the Ebro River in the small village of Alcala de Ebro, Aragon province, northern Spain, Monday, Dec.13, 2021. Heavy rain has led to flooding in northern Spain. AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos A girl shows a bandaid she received after having a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 5 – 11, in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Italy has started vaccinating children aged 5-11 against COVID-19 as the government braces for the spread of the omicron variant during the holiday season. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini A giant Douglas fir is decorated with Christmas lights in a garden of a house in the small village of Falkenstein near Falkenstein, Germany, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Photo/Michael Probst ( 1 /14) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The rise in omicron variant infections across Europe takes up most of this week’s offering, along with skiing in Germany and Austria and extreme weather in South Africa and Spain; this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alessandra Tarantino in Rome.

