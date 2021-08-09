CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Canada OKs vaccinated Americans | Local vaccination numbers | COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations
Home » World News » Tropical Storm Kevin advances…

Tropical Storm Kevin advances over eastern Pacific

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Kevin continued its advance over the open eastern Pacific on Monday, and forecasters said it was no direct threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was centered about 445 miles (720 kilometers) south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It was heading to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Wind shear was restraining the storm from strengthening significantly and it was no longer forecast to reach hurricane status.

But the hurricane center said it was kicking up swells affecting the Mexican coast.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Appropriators worried about DoD's ability to fill key technical vacancies

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up