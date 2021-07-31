New Zealand 0, Japan 0, Japan advances 4-2 on penalty kicks

Japan 0, New Zealand 0, Japan advances 4-2 on penalty kicks New Zealand 0 0 0 — 0 Japan 0…

New Zealand 0 0 0 — 0 Japan 0 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — New Zealand, Chris Wood, G; Liberato Cacace, NG; Clayton Lewis, NG; Callum McCowatt, G. Japan, Ayase Ueda, G; Ko Itakura, G; Yuta Nakayama, G; Maya Yoshida, G.

Yellow Cards_Bell, New Zealand, 19th; Stensness, New Zealand, 55th; Garbett, New Zealand, 64th; Cacace, New Zealand, 71st; Tomiyasu, Japan, 89th; Miyoshi, Japan, 114th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath.

