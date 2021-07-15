Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. protecting renters | Honoring 'Harbor Heroes' | Washington Monument reopens | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » World News » New hurricane forms in…

New hurricane forms in eastern Pacific, far off Mexico

The Associated Press

July 15, 2021, 8:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Felicia has formed in the eastern Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico, but forecasters said Thursday it appeared to pose no threat to land.

The storm was centered about 730 miles (1,175 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph), according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

It was moving to the west at 12 mph (19 kph).

Forecasters said the storm was expected to continue gaining force over the coming day or so.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

'Missteps were ours,' VA's McDonough says of initial EHR rollout

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up