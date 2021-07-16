Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Felicia becomes major hurricane in Pacific, far from land

The Associated Press

July 16, 2021, 9:51 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Felicia grew into a major hurricane on Friday and forecasters said it was likely to strengthen further, but it was located far from land over the eastern Pacific.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph) early Friday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, making it a Category 3 hurricane.

It was centered about 900 miles (1,450 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula and was moving to the west at 9 mph (15 kph).

Forecasters said it was likely to gain more force on Friday before gradually weakening through the weekend.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

