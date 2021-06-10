CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Vaccine requirements for area hospital employees? | Md. numbers hit new lows | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » World News » Pope Francis blesses UEFA…

Pope Francis blesses UEFA officials ahead of Euro 2020

The Associated Press

June 10, 2021, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis met with UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and other soccer officials on Thursday to offer his blessings before the European Championship kicks off in Rome.

Euro 2020, which was postponed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, starts Friday with Italy playing Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Argentine-born Francis is an avid soccer fan and a noted supporter of Buenos Aires team San Lorenzo.

Italian soccer federation president Gabriele Gravina also took part in the meeting inside the Apostolic Palace at the Vatican.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports | World News

Congress has concerns about Air Force cuts to legacy systems to save money

USPS defends slower mail to achieve more reliable delivery

VA says 10% budget boost will address pent up demand for health services during pandemic

Financial management workforce to get boost from new learning portal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up