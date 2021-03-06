CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Latest: Pope arrives in Iraq’s Ur for interfaith meeting

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 3:15 AM

PLAINS OF UR, Iraq (AP) — The Latest on Pope Francis’ historic visit to Iraq, aimed at rallying the country’s dwindling Christian community after decades of war and unrest (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Pope Francis has arrived in the ancient city of Ur for an interfaith meeting aimed at urging Iraq’s Muslims, Christians and other believers to put aside historic animosities and work together for peace and unity.

Francis traveled Saturday to traditional birthplace of the Prophet Abraham, revered by Muslims, Christians and Jews, to reinforce his message of interreligious tolerance and fraternity during the first-ever papal visit to Iraq.

The meeting was taking place in the shadow of Ur’s magnificent ziggurat, the 6,000-year-old archaeological complex near Nasiriyah in southern Iraq.

Francis’ interfaith meeting in Ur came after his historic encounter in nearby Najaf with Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

