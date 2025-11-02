White House to reopen for public tours with ‘updated route’ next month

Public tours of the White House will resume in early December amid ongoing construction for a new ballroom.

The White House says it will resume public tours starting on Dec. 2.

Tours of the People’s House paused “indefinitely” in August, in preparation for the construction of President Donald Trump’s new ballroom.

The East Wing, which was demolished last month as part of the construction process, has historically been the spot where visitors enter the building for public tours.

In light of the renovation works, the upcoming tours will now lead visitors through “an updated route,” according to a news release.

All December tours will spotlight first lady Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations on the State Floor, per the release.

Congressional offices may once again submit constituent tour requests on Monday.

Tour availabilities for December will open 30 days ahead of each potential tour date, while tour availabilities for January 2026 should be made available to congressional offices at some point next month.

For more information about public White House tours, check here or contact your congressional representative.

