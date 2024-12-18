DC’s economy eager for ‘inauguration boost’ as hotels are nearly 50% booked already

D.C.'s economy is eager to return to traditional inauguration festivities next month, marking a dramatic shift after a subdued ceremony four years ago. This year, for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, the city is anticipating a full-scale celebration once again, complete with large crowds and inaugural balls.

President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021 was significantly scaled back. There were strict limits on crowds and gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened security following the Jan. 6 riot that broke out at the Capitol Building.

“Crowds of up to a million people come and shop at our stores, stay at our hotels and eat at our restaurants,” said Nina Albert, D.C.’s deputy mayor for planning and economic development. “We’re happy that the inauguration is back.”

Vice President Kamala Harris overwhelmingly won D.C. in the 2024 election, but business owners are happy to see the usual inauguration economic boost return.

“Regardless of the incoming administration … the important point for our economy is really that visitation,” Albert told WTOP. “For us to be able to host a million people from all over the country who are coming to celebrate the incoming president, that’s a win for us as a local city.”

Hotels, restaurants and attractions across D.C. are creating special packages, menus, exhibits and tours for visitors.

“They get to know our city, they get to have an incredible experience,” Albert said. “We’re excited to really provide a platform for a great celebration and the remembrance of how important our democracy is.”

According to Destination DC, the nonprofit organization that supports the city’s travel and tourism sector, hotels are already nearly 50% booked for inauguration weekend. That number is expected to grow as the ceremony gets closer, as hotel occupancy often surpasses 90% for inaugurations.

Hotel bookings in January of 2009 for former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration were at 97%, and they were at 94% in January of 2017 for Trump’s first inauguration, according to Destination DC.

First-term presidents tend to draw larger crowds. For example, bookings for Obama’s second inauguration were at 78%.

Trump will be sworn in on Monday, Jan. 20, on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. After being sworn in, the president typically goes on a ceremonial parade down Pennsylvania Avenue from the U.S. Capitol to the White House.

Destination DC receives its information on hotel bookings from STR, a global leader in hospitality data, benchmarking and analytics.

