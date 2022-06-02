White House interns to be paid for the first time

For the first time in history, interns in the White House Internship Program will be compensated.

Being a White House intern is a prestigious job, but until now it’s been a job that you didn’t get paid for. That’s about to change.

The White House said Thursday the move follows President Joe Biden’s commitment to removing barriers for low-income students and professionals who may not have thought about applying because they wouldn’t get paid.

“Too often, unpaid federal internships have been a barrier to hardworking and talented students and professionals, preventing them from contributing their talents and skills to the country and holding them back from federal career advancement opportunities,” the White House said in a release.

“This significant milestone of paying White House interns will help remove barriers to equal opportunity for low-income students and first-generation professionals at the beginnings of their careers and help to ensure that those who receive internships at the White House — and who will be a significant part of the leadership pipeline across the entire federal government — reflect the diversity of America.”

Interns who participate in the Fall 2022 White House internship session will receive $750 a week in two payments, at the beginning and end of the program.

The 14-week program, which is in-person and full time, begins Sept. 12 and ends Dec. 16.

Potential participants need to be at least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, currently enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program or have graduated with two years of the internship.

U.S. military vets can also apply if they have a high school diploma and served on active duty no more than two years before the first day of the internship. Applications can be submitted beginning June 6.

This announcement comes after bipartisan legislation allowed funding for the State Department to pay its interns.