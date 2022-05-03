RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia storms Mariupol plant | Russia learning from mistakes in Ukraine | Pope offers to meet Putin | German opposition leader visits Kyiv
Home » White House » VP Harris to meet…

VP Harris to meet Thursday with union organizers

The Associated Press

May 3, 2022, 5:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will meet with union organizers at the White House on Thursday, part of a broader effort by the administration to boost unionization campaigns at major employers.

A White House official insisted on anonymity to share the details of the gathering. Among the guests will be Chris Smalls, who heads the Amazon Labor Union and won a vote last month to unionize warehouse workers on Staten Island, New York. Other organizers attending include those working to unionize Starbucks, outdoors retailer REI and the animation studio Titmouse.

Just 10.3% of workers belong to unions, down from 20.1% in 1983, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

But union organizing has gained momentum as younger workers have sought to unionize at tech companies such as Alphabet, the parent company of Google. The White House meeting will include discussions about how to inspire workers to choose to join unions.

Harris chairs an administration task force on worker organizing. Walsh, a former Boston mayor and union official, is the vice chair.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | White House

Thank the hardworking fed in your life!

VA secretary urges EHR rollout to continue, but 'very concerned' about system outages

FEMA employees win $16.5M settlement for unpaid overtime

OPM’s Ahuja says agencies need to balance speed with “doing it right” for Bipartisan Infrastructure Law hiring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up