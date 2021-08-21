CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » White House » As Biden monitors Afghanistan,…

As Biden monitors Afghanistan, no weekend stay in Delaware

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will not spend the weekend at his home in Delaware after all.

The White House said Saturday that Biden would no longer travel to Wilmington as planned. No immediate explanation was given.

The announcement from the White House came as Biden was scheduled to meet with his national security team “to hear intelligence, security and diplomatic updates on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.”

The Taliban takeover of Afghans last Sunday has consumed his administration, which was caught off-guard by the development and is scrambling to evacuate thousands of Americans, Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the war, and others.

The White House also did not indicate whether the president planned to travel on Sunday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up