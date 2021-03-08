Bush and Clinton portraits are back on display in White House’s Grand Foyer

The White House has rehung the official presidential portraits of former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton after they were removed last July during the Trump administration, an official tells CNN.

They are back on display in the Grand Foyer of the executive mansion, the official said.

The portraits were removed last July and were replaced by two portraits of Republican presidents who served more than a century ago.

White House tradition calls for portraits of the most recent American presidents to be given the most prominent placement, in the entrance of the executive mansion, visible to guests during official events. However, the Trump White House moved the Clinton and Bush portraits into the Old Family Dining Room, a small, rarely used room that is not seen by most visitors.

That placed the paintings well outside of Trump’s vantage point in the White House. However, now that they are back in their previous location, the pictures will most likely be seen by President Joe Biden as he descends the staircase from the third-floor private residence.

The official portrait of former President Barack Obama has not been unveiled, and it is unclear when it will be completed or when it will be hung.