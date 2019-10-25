Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner to host — and pay for — 10th anniversary party at Camp David

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are having a "big party with friends" at Camp David to celebrate their 10th anniversary this weekend, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are having a “big party with friends” at Camp David to celebrate their 10th anniversary this weekend, a White House official confirmed to CNN on Friday.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at Camp David for the event celebrating his daughter and son-in-law, according to the White House official. The White House official told CNN the anniversary party is being paid for personally by the couple, stating that “expenses at Camp David are covered by the family. Jared and Ivanka will be paying out of pocket.”

Vanity Fair first reported the anniversary event.

The couple, both presidential advisers, have been linked to high-profile social events during their time in the administration. They attended the lavish wedding of socialite fashion designer Misha Nonoo and her fiance, oil company heir Michael Hess, in Rome last month. They also celebrated with Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals players last year.

After speaking at Benedict College in South Carolina earlier in the day, Trump departed from Joint Base Andrews on Friday for the rural presidential getaway deep in the mountains of Maryland.

Trump has previously described Camp David as perhaps less than sophisticated.

“Camp David is very rustic. It’s nice, you’d like it,” he quipped to a European journalist shortly before he was sworn in. “You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.”

It’s not unusual for presidential children to be venerated at the presidential retreat.

The Obamas held birthday parties at Camp David for their daughters, Sasha and Malia, during Barack Obama’s administration, as did the Clintons for their daughter, Chelsea, during her father’s administration. Dorothy Bush, the daughter of the late George H.W. Bush, was married at Camp David in 1992 during her father’s administration.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.