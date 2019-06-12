202
Home » White House » WATCH: F-35 flyover punctuates…

WATCH: F-35 flyover punctuates Polish president’s visit to White House

By CNN June 12, 2019 5:11 pm 06/12/2019 05:11pm
58 Shares

An F-35 fighter jet flew over the White House during a visit Wednesday afternoon from Polish President Andrzej Duda.

The flyover, which occurred above the South Lawn around 2 p.m., came as the two governments were preparing to announce an increase in the US troop presence in Poland. U.S. officials on Tuesday previewed a “significant announcement” on U.S. troop presence in Poland when Duda visits the White House.

Poland is also taking steps to purchase new F-35s from the United States, and the country’s defense minister traveled to Eglin Air Force Base in Florida this week to see the jets in action.

Asked earlier about the prospect of a flyover on Wednesday, a White House spokesman said there was “nothing to announce right now.”

Last week, President Donald Trump marveled at multiple flyovers during his visit to Europe, including at D-Day commemoration ceremonies in Portsmouth, England, and on France’s Normandy coast.

He is known to revel in the military trappings of his job. But a flyover of military aircraft at the White House is exceedingly rare.

Senior administration officials refused on a briefing call to get into details of the troop announcement on Tuesday, but Polish officials have said this week that the announcement is related to increasing the levels of permanent U.S. troops stationed in Poland.

A U.S. defense official said the two leaders will sign a joint political declaration with a broad-strokes military component that calls for about 1,000 additional U.S. troops to go to Poland on a rotational basis. Many of the troops will rotate to other exercise and training locations in Europe.

Poland has termed the new U.S. troop presence “Fort Trump,” though it’s not clear whether that will be its official name.

Currently there are around 4,000 U.S. troops in Poland on a rotational basis.

The senior administration officials said the declaration would significantly enhance U.S.-Poland military-to-military relationships. The officials said it would be in compliance with the NATO-Russia Founding Act, which guides relations between NATO and Russia.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer contributed to this report.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

More News

Topics:
Government News Local News US Politics News Washington, DC News White House
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
2019 Women's World Cup
Gloria Vanderbilt 1924-2019
Celebrity birthdays June 16-22
Today in History: June 19
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Primary day in Virginia
Smithsonian’s dinosaur and fossil hall reopening
What to do in June
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
Celebrity deaths
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Local reporters killed in past year honored at Newseum memorial
Tidal Basin added to list of at-risk historic places
Looking back at hurricane damage
Rare color footage brings D-Day memories alive, 75 years on
25 years ago: OJ chase consumed TV
Best summer shopping days
Rolling Thunder's final ride
Best beach towns to retire in US
A possible piece of history under a small Md. cabin
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Ocean City restaurants
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Bethany-Fenwick restaurants
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars around $20K
21 most beautiful waterfalls around the world
50 awesome vacation ideas for every type of traveler
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
10 excellent educational vacations for families