WATCH: Trump, Dems address border wall, shutdown in televised speech

Watch President Donald Trump deliver a prime-time address from the Oval Office Tuesday, calling for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border while a partial government shutdown continues. And watch the Democratic rebuttal by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office Tuesday night, arguing for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border while a partial government shutdown continues.

Below is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s response to Trump’s address

