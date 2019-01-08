202.5
Home » White House » WATCH: Trump, Dems address…

WATCH: Trump, Dems address border wall, shutdown in televised speech

By Ginger Whitaker January 8, 2019 8:50 pm 01/08/2019 08:50pm
Share

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump addresses the nation from the Oval Office Tuesday night, arguing for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border while a partial government shutdown continues.

Below is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s response to Trump’s address

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Topics:
chuck schumer Congress News donald trump Government News Local News nancy pelosi National News shutdown Washington, DC News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500