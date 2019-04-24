High pollen count plagues DC area Wednesday

It may be a beautiful spring day but pollen levels in the D.C. area are exceptionally high Wednesday. Here's what you should know.

It may be a beautiful spring day, but not for those with allergies. The D.C. area is experiencing an exceptionally high pollen count Wednesday with little relief in sight until rain Thursday or Friday.

The worst of the pollen is coming from trees, according to an April pollen and spore report from the U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Laboratory.

Pollen from grass is at a moderate level for the D.C. area, while weed pollen is low.

The biggest pollen contributors are mostly oak, sycamore and mulberry trees. The nice spring breeze isn’t helping either — it’s rustling pollen through the air, said Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts.

Relief will come in the form of rain later in the week. On Thursday, a chance of scattered showers in the area begins after 2 p.m. On Friday, rain is likely with some thunder possible later in the day.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. Seasonably cool with a light breeze.

LOWS: 50- 56 degrees

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Chance of rain is 40% after 2 p.m.

HIGHS: 65-70 degrees

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, some p.m. thunder. Breezy at times.

HIGHS: 63-68 degrees

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Low humidity.

HIGHS: 64-69 degrees

