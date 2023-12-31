Trae Young has 40 points and 13 assists, Hawks outlast Wizards 130-126

Trae Young had 40 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 32 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a slow start and spotty late foul shooting to beat the Washington Wizards 130-126 on Sunday.

Washington Wizards Corey Kispert (24) goes to the basket as Atlanta Hawks Bruno Fernando (24) tries to block during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP/Jose Luis Magana) Washington Wizards Corey Kispert (24) goes to the basket as Atlanta Hawks Bruno Fernando (24) tries to block during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP/Jose Luis Magana) WASHINGTON (AP) — Trae Young had 40 points and 13 assists, Dejounte Murray added 32 points and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a slow start and spotty late foul shooting to beat the Washington Wizards 130-126 on Sunday.

Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 24 points and had 13 rebounds on a day when four Hawks finished with double-doubles to help their team remain unbeaten against the Wizards this season.

Clint Capela had 11 points and 17 rebounds. Saddiq Bey had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

“It’s up to me and (Dejounte) to put guys into positions to be successful,” Young said. ”We just try to mix it up and let everybody show their talent.”

Atlanta outrebounded Washington 58-42 and snapped a four-game slide. The game narrowed late only because the Hawks shot poorly from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

“I missed five free throws tonight, which is crazy,” said Young, who finished 14 of 19 from the line. “That allowed them to stay in the game.”

Kyle Kuzma scored 38 points and hit seven 3-pointers for Washington, which was trying to secure its first consecutive wins of the season.

Four of Kuzma’s 3s came in the first quarter as the Wizards sprinted to an early 17-4 lead only to give it back before the period ended.

He finished with 18 attempts from beyond the arc while the Wizards took 53 total, both of which were franchise records.

“Honestly, the vast majority of them were pretty good,” Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said of those shots. “It’s just finding that balance of great shots, open 3s, versus when you’re not making them, get to the paint, create something downhill.”

Deni Advija had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who completed a four-game homestand with one victory.

The Hawks took the lead for good in the second quarter and closed the first half on an 18-6 run.

Washington briefly got within two in the third before Murray scored 10 points to help Atlanta answer with a 15-3 sequence. His last basket, a 3-pointer off Young’s 11th assist, stretched it to 98-84 with 1:32 left in the third.

The lead was 123-108 after Young hit a 3 with 2:16 remaining. From there Atlanta made only 7 of 14 foul shots, which combined with quick Washington baskets to make for some late nervy moments.

“The end of the game became a little bit of an adventure,” said Atlanta coach Quin Snyder. “But I don’t want that to detract from the things that we did for the majority of the game.”

UP NEXT

Hawks: Host Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Wizards: Visit Cleveland on Wednesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.