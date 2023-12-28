OG Anonuby, Pascal Siakam help Raptors snap road slide with 132-102 rout of Wizards

OG Anonuby scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors eased past the Washington Wizards 132-102 on Wednesday night.

WASHINGTON (AP) — OG Anonuby scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Toronto Raptors eased past the Washington Wizards 132-102 on Wednesday night.

Scottie Barnes had 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors, who snapped a three-game slide and five-game road losing streak while beginning a stretch of nine of 10 on the road.

“We got this team on the second night of a back-to-back,” Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic said. “We took the opportunity that we had today against them. And this should be a good starting road trip for us.”

Toronto shot 57.1% (52 of 91) from the floor and 39.5% (15 of 38) from 3-point range while posting its largest margin of victory this season and sending the Wizards to their second-largest defeat.

With Rajakovic tweaking his lineup, starting Gary Trent Jr. instead of Dennis Schroder, the Raptors had 43 assists to fall one shy of their franchise record, set this season against Detroit. Schroder had 10 assists and nine points.

“It was a change that we were looking for for some time,” Rajakovic said. “We decided that it was a good opportunity today to put Scottie Barnes more as a ball-handler and also we wanted to have Dennis to help with the second unit.”

Kyle Kuzma scored 14 points while playing with a bruised right thigh and Jordan Poole also had 14 for Washington, which lost its third straight.

Corey Kispert added 13 points off the bench for the Wizards, who fell to 5-25 — the second-worst 30-game start in franchise history.

The Wizards allowed more than 130 points for the 14th time, and continued their struggles as the league’s worst rebounders, trailing Toronto 53-34 on the glass.

“Some of it is we’re undersized a little bit,” Washington coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “But I think it’s just a mindset as well. We can’t afford to ball-watch. I think at times we do.”

The Raptors took control with a 19-1 run that stretched across the first and second quarters. Anunoby’s transition layup from Trent’s feed gave Toronto its first lead with 1:48 left in the first.

Chris Boucher followed with a 3 and Trent hit a layup to close out the quarter, and ultimately Washington went 7:30 without a field goal before Deni Avdija’s transition dunk with 9:19 left in the second.

“Communication on defense, and then just flying around figuring stuff out,” Anunoby said to explain the stretch. “And then rebounding and running.”

Toronto’s lead expanded to 13 in the second quarter. It was 59-50 at half after Kispert hit a buzzer-beating layup, and the Raptors only increased their advantage after the break.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Boston on Friday.

Wizards: Host Atlanta on Friday.

