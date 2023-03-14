With little room for error, Corey Kispert supplies the best stretch of his career

Each Washington Wizards game is amplified as the NBA playoffs draw closer. It’s ideal, then, that Wizards’ wing Corey Kispert is having the best stretch of his professional career.

After putting up 16 points on Tuesday in Washington’s 117-97 victory over Detroit, the second-year wing has now put up double-figure scoring in seven of his last eight appearances. Those games haven’t always panned out for the Wizards, as the win over the Pistons snapped a three-game losing skid, but with a potential bid at the NBA play-in tournament on the line, Kispert’s efficiency could not be coming at a better time.

March 2023 has been the best single month of Kispert’s career. It’s half over and there are eight games remaining for the Wizards before April begins so it’s entirely possible he could cool off, sure, but his production thus far has been undeniable.

Including Tuesday’s win, Kispert during March has averaged 13.0 points of 52.8% shooting from deep and 66.7% shooting from the floor altogether – all of which are career-highs in a single month. Even better, his 16-point performance was actually a downtick from his recent shooting streak. It was only the fourth time in his last 15 games in which he shot sub-50% from the floor.

Kispert, who turned 24 less than two weeks ago, got a spot start against the Pistons because Washington was without Kyle Kuzma. Kispert played 34 minutes, an uptick from the 27.4 he’s been averaging this season. In the absence of Kuzma, who is one of the Wizards’ top-three scorers and playmakers, Kispert stepped up for Wes Unseld Jr. and helped secure a desperately needed win.