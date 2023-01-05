Bradley Beal to miss next three games with hamstring injury

The Wizards announced Bradley Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI.

It was noticeable that Bradley Beal was in some discomfort after exiting Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a left hamstring injury.

The Wizards announced the fallout on Thursday. Beal was diagnosed with a low-grade left hamstring strain after undergoing an MRI.

Beal is expected to miss at least the next three games against Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Chicago. He will be further re-evaluated in a week. The Wizards host the New York Knicks at home on Jan. 13.

Beal had previously sat three games due to a left hamstring injury, which he tweaked in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Dec. 27. He returned vs. Milwaukee on Tuesday before departing that contest early.

Last season Beal missed a total of 42 games and saw his season come to an end after suffering a torn ligament in his left wrist that required season ending surgery.

Keeping Beal healthy has been a top priority for the Wizards this season, but the injury bug just keeps finding its way back around. Beal has missed 15 of the 39 games played so far. The Wizards are three games out of the No. 8 seed at 17-22.

On top of Beal missing time with his left hamstring injuries he was also out earlier in the season. He missed time due to health and safety protocols, a game with a quad contusion, and then an additional six games when he aggravated his right hamstring.

Beal provides that All-Star playmaking and scoring ability when healthy and on the floor. Due to his absence, the Wizards will continue to rely on their other leaders in Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. They will also need names such as Rui Hachimura, Monte Morris and Corey Kispert to increase their roles.

